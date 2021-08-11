GLOW Academy partners with Sony to launch digital media program, ‘Outer Banks’ cast and crew to serve as mentors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — GLOW Academy is adding a new program to its catalog thanks to a partnership with a major entertainment company.

GLOW Academy is the only all-girls public charter school in North Carolina. Its curriculum is focused on hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, art, and math.

As the new school year begins, GLOW girls will be able to learn more about film and television production, digital media, and journalism with high-tech, professional-grade equipment led by digital communications and video production specialist Michael Frederick.

“Digital media is obviously something that we all participate in more, so I think providing these girls with the opportunity to be creators instead of just viewers is really going to strengthen what they can do in the community and strengthen their voice,” Frederick said.

Leaders at GLOW have been discussing the idea of creating a program like this for a while, and it’s come to fruition thanks to a partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment and its Global Social Justice Fund to help diversify the media industry.

There’s no dollar sign on the investment, GLOW Academy CEO Todd Godbey explains it’s a commitment to make the program happen.

“This equipment is expensive, these resources don’t come cheap and so having someone step in and giving us the resources that we need to provide these girls with a top-level education is phenomenal,” Frederick said.

The media program is not the only thing fresh to the school. It will be Kate Tayloe’s first year serving as principal at the academy. Tayloe has been an educator for 20 years, most recently serving as principal at Alderman Elementary School.

She says GLOW is a place of innovation and this program and partnership is evidence of the continuous evolution for the students.

“It is only to their advantage for us to always be looking for ways to help them be connected to what is possible in their future,” Tayloe said.

The program will be very hands-on, from an in-house newscast to creating media for the school as well as outside clients.

There will also be a star-studded group of mentors. The cast and crew of the Netflix hit “Outer Banks” are planning on helping virtually and on campus.

“For these students, even as early as middle school, to have these skills being developed that will carry them through not only the time while they’re here but even more so once they’ve moved on to what’s next for each of them,” Tayloe said.

Program Instructor Michael Frederick says they would love to partner with the community and encourages any small businesses that would like to have some of the students create media for them to reach out.

GLOW still has some spots available in 6th through 9th grade for the upcoming year. Visit their website for more information.