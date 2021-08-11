At least two homes on fire on Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Multiple fire departments are responding to a house fire in Ocean Isle Beach.

According to Mayor Debbie Smith, a house was fully engulfed in flames as of 9:30 p.m.

The mayor said a second house also caught on fire, but everyone made it out of the homes.

According to Brunswick County dispatch, a structure fire was reported on Ocean Isle Boulevard West.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the NCDOT had ordered the bridge to Ocean Isle Beach closed except for emergency response vehicles. At least five fire departments are responding to the fire.

You can see flames and smoke in a picture given to WWAY by a viewer.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. We will have more details as they become available.