Kure Beach hit and run caught on camera

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — According to Kure Beach Police, a juvenile boy was injured after a hit and run between Alabama Avenue and Swordfish Lane in Kure Beach Tuesday night, which was all caught on camera.

Police say they were dispatched to the hit and run between 11 pm and midnight.

The victim was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, and was released with no major injuries. Police believe they have found the vehicle involved in the collision. No arrests have been made yet.

