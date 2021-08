WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are on scene at 5041 Market Street, where one person was hit by a vehicle just before 9 p.m.

The woman was transported by EMS to the hospital. No word on her condition.

WPD Traffic unit is investigating.

As of 10 p.m., the westbound lanes of Market Street are being blocked at New Centre Drive.

Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route as this time.