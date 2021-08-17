Bladen County Hospital restricts visitation hours due to COVID-19

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Hospital has new visitor restrictions in light of the spread of COVID-19.

Bladen County Hospital is part of Cape Fear Valley Health, which modified its visitation policies as of Wednesday.

The health system will be the limiting hours of visitation to between 4 and 8 p.m. and restricting the number of allowed visitors to one per day per patient. Visitors will no longer be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients.

Hospital cafeterias will also be closed to non-employees.

“Our hospitals are seeing tremendous growth in the number of COVID patients, and the numbers are growing at a rapid speed,” said Cape Fear Valley Chief Operations Officer Daniel Weatherly. “As we continue to experience more of this growth, we may look at stricter visitation policies in the future.”

Cape Fear Valley Medical Center inpatients, Cape Fear Valley Rehabilitation Center patients, Bladen County Hospital and Hoke Hospital patients may have no more than one visitor from 4 to 8 p.m.

Visitors must be at least 16 years old. One overnight visitor is allowed for patients unless restricted as mentioned below, and that overnight visitor will count as the day’s one allowed visitor until the next 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. window opens. Clergy visitors will be counted as the patient’s one daily visitor.

Family and friends of patients are strongly encouraged to consider virtual visitation options such as video and phone calls. Assistance with phone or video calls may be arranged through the patient’s nurses’ station.

Visitors and patients in all Cape Fear Valley Health facilities and clinics are required to properly wear a mask at all times. Masks must remain on at all times, even in patients’ rooms, or the visitor will be asked to leave. Neck gaiters are not permitted. This mask policy will be strictly enforced.

All visitors will be screened with a brief verbal questionnaire and a temperature scan before being allowed entry. Those who refuse to answer the questions or who have a temperature above 100.3 Fahrenheit will be denied entry.

The health system has restrictions in certain parts of the medical center and other locations, as follows: