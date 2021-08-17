New Hanover County requires masks for all indoor spaces

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Health and Human Services (HHS) Board voted unanimously Tuesday to move forward with a proposed health rule to mandate face coverings in all indoor public places within New Hanover County.

This would include offices and workplaces, business establishments, public transportation facilities, vehicles, and any place the public is invited or allowed to assemble. The county-wide mandate would apply to anyone 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

All residents and visitors are required to comply with the indoor mask mandate effective Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m.

“The recent devastating impacts of COVID-19 cannot be diminished and the strain on our healthcare system and staff is not sustainable, so our community must take it more seriously than ever,” said HHS Board Chair Dr. LeShonda Wallace.

“If we could issue this indoor mask mandate immediately, we would. But, as the Health and Human Services Board, we are required to follow statute and must abide by the 10-day notice period for health rules. That’s why we recommended Public Health Director David Howard to take the more immediate action to issue a face covering mandate through an abatement order. Masks have been proven as an effective tool to decrease transmission, especially when coupled with vaccinations, physically distancing from others, avoiding large indoor crowds and practicing good hand hygiene. And even if you are outdoors at a crowded venue, we encourage you to wear a mask.”

The proposed health rule can be viewed at Health.NHCgov.com, and public comments on the rule can be submitted here, beginning now through Monday, August 30 at noon. The HHS Board will then reconvene for a special meeting, with a date and time to be announced.

“I appreciate the leadership of the HHS Board in taking this action, and as a Health and Human Services Board member and County Commissioner, I fully support a county-wide mask mandate,” said Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman.

“The delta variant is proving to be incredibly contagious and our community needs to do all we can to combat its spread, so moving forward proactively to mandate masks is the right course of action for the health of our residents. Vaccinations, coupled with mask wearing, distancing from others and washing hands frequently are our best combined defense against this virus to prevent hospitalizations and save lives.”

According to New Hanover County, several key COVID metrics have increased in recent weeks with the surge of the Delta variant. In the month of June, there were a total of 217 COVID-19 cases reported in New Hanover County; in the month of July, that number rose to 705 cases; and in the first 17 days of August, there have been 1,152 new cases reported in the county. And the county’s 14-day percent positivity rate is 10.1 percent, which is an increase from 1.5 percent in mid-July.

“We are on track to have almost ten times the number of cases this month as we did just two months ago,” said Public Health Director David Howard.

“And even more troubling is the number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The cases are overwhelming our health system – with our hospital surpassing record numbers of COVID-19 patients since the pandemic began, their staff once again is stretched to their limits. The rapid rise in hospitalizations must be slowed. Five more of our neighbors died last week and all were unvaccinated individuals. Please stop and think about that, and do what’s necessary to prevent this virus from impacting you, your family, and our community – this means masking now, distancing now, and vaccinating now.”

The HHS Board’s proposed rule is directly in line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ guidance urging all people, including those fully vaccinated, to wear face coverings in indoor spaces when they are around people they do not live with, to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The indoor mask mandate will not apply to the following individuals: