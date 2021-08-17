One injured in Wilmington shooting

The dean of the school of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty, says she's stepping down.
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
The dean of the school of journalism at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, who led the effort to bring award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to her faculty, says she's stepping down.
The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, as authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing.
The Wolfpack historically are a very good football team. However, in the pandemic-shortened season, they had a pedestrian 3-3 record.
But Coach Jarret Price says that's not the standard, and his team is ready to make a run.
One person was shot. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by a friend who was visiting. The suspect is still on the loose, but Wilmington Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.
Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
We're everywhere you need us to be. #ThisIsThePlace
Talk To Us
Talk to WWAY's anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, report it! We'd love to hear from you.