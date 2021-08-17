One injured in Wilmington shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened shortly after 3pm Tuesday at the St. Andrews Reserve apartment complex.

One person was shot. The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center by a friend who was visiting. The suspect is still on the loose, but Wilmington Police believe the shooting is an isolated incident.

Police say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.