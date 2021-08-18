Lumberton man arrested for trafficking heroin in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say a Lumberton man has been arrested for trafficking heroin in New Hanover County.

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021 around 9:30 p.m., Wilmington Police and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office units stopped a vehicle for an expired registration in the 3600 block of Market Street in Wilmington. A WPD K-9 unit discovered a loaded handgun under the passenger’s seat, in addition, officers found cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

- Advertisement -

Law enforcement officers also found over 150 unused heroin bindles, a digital scale, and packaging materials for manufacturing the heroin/fentanyl for individual sales in the Wilmington area.

The amount of raw heroin/fentanyl is enough to package over 1,250 individual bindles of heroin.

46-year-old Elhodge Kirby from Lumberton was arrested and charged with three counts of trafficking in opium or heroin, manufacture schedule II controlled substance, carrying concealed weapon, possession of firearm by a felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Kirby is currently being held at the NHCSO detention center under a $930,000 secured bond.