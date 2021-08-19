Three arrested in double murder at home of TRU Colors executive

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people now face charges in the double murder that happened at the home of the Tru Colors Brewing Chief Operating Officer.

On July 24, Koredreese Tyson, 29, and Bri-yanna Williams, 21, were shot to death inside George Taylor III’s home in the 6000 block of Providence Court.

District Attorney Ben David, New Hanover County Sheriff Ed McMahon, Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams, and Mayor Bill Saffo held a news conference on Thursday morning to announce the arrest of three suspects.

Raquel Adams, Dryrell Green and Omonte Bell, all three validated gang members, are charged with two counts of first degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder, and two counts of felony conspiracy.

Adams was arrested on August 10 on weapons and gun charges and has been in custody since then. Bell was arrested in Charlotte on Wednesday and Green was arrested in Wilmington on Wednesday.

“An arrest is the start of the process, not the end,” District Attorney Ben David said. “There are people we know has information out there and we’re urging them to still come forward. The quality of what we can put into a courtroom requires us to involve everyone who is listening now and hopefully you feel more safe today than three weeks ago when these three individuals were out of custody.”

Both Sheriff McMahon and Chief Williams stressed the importance of community involvement.

“Most importantly, we want to thank our community for giving us a fast amount of information. That has really helped us to solve this particular investigation. This is a great example of when we work together we’re gonna get those bad guys off our streets and make our community safer, ” Sheriff McMahon said.

“We will always need the help from the community as we respond to crime and other issues,” Chief Williams said. “I’m begging you for your help. We cannot do this alone if we want to make our community safe.”

The district attorney said it is too early to know whether the state will seek the death penalty. A review committee made up of five prosecutors from the district attorney’s office will look at all the evidence first.

Investigators did not provide many details on the case, citing an ongoing investigation that limits what they can disclose right now.

But David did say in the coming days they would be speaking more about violence in the community.

“In the downward spiral of violence we see, when people get victimized instead of seeking help from the agencies represented up there, they take matters into their own hand and that’s vigilante justice. That’s a downward spiral of hate that only leads to more hate and more violence. Let us do that job,” he said.

While the news conference was taking place, all three suspects made their first court appearance. David said his prosecutors would be asking for no bond.