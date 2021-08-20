Loved ones of father and son drowning victims raising money for funeral expenses

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Following the death of a father and son, the family is asking for donations to fund their funeral expenses.

Two men drowned after being caught in a rip current in Oak Island on Wednesday.

Oak Island Water Rescue shared a GoFundMe link on their Facebook page on Friday evening encouraging the community to support the family in their time of loss.

“As first responders, we experience a deep sense of loss anytime the result of an accident does not turn out the way we hope, plan, pray, and train for,” the post reads. “But our loss is minuscule to that felt by the family and friends who lost a loved one. They are left to pick up the pieces and try to carry on the best way they can. Their lives are upended emotionally and financially. While there is little we can do from afar to help them with the emotional loss, we certainly can help alleviate some of their financial pain.”

The GoFundMe identities of the two as 28-year-old Michael Hawkins and 50-year-old Chris Hawkins of Shelby, NC. The site says Chris served as a firefighter and Michael was a truck driver that had recently changed companies, causing his existing insurance to expire.

According to Chris’ obituary , “he loved his family and died in an effort to save his son from drowning.”

The Facebook post also shares that a group called the Oak Island Angels are working to support the family and OIWR will share more details as they become available.