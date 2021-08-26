Three-year-old dog with terminal lymphoma working on bucket list

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A pet owner in New Hanover County is preparing for her dog to cross over the Rainbow Bridge, trying to complete a bucket list of fun activities during his final days.

Three-year-old Petey is suffering from canine lymphoma, and has about three weeks to live.

Sarah Smith rescued him a few years ago after he was found severely malnourished.

Petey’s Bucket List:

Have crazy hair like mom, maybe rainbow? Animal friendly dye only! Have a fancy dinner, more than one preferred (obviously!) steak, porkchop, whitefish filet. Be a firedog for a day and sit in a fire truck. Ride in a police car and bark orders at people. Go to a dog bakery and pick out a special treat. Get a REAL pawdicure, painted of course. Ride on a boat. Swim maybe? I don’t like the rain, but maybe on my terms I would tolerate being wet. Meet a celebrity. Raise awareness that New Hanover County Sheriff’s Animal Services are saving animals daily, and finding them forever homes. Please reach out to them and find out how you can donate or volunteer. Monday-Friday 8-4 (910) 798-7500

On Wednesday, Petey met Rep. Deb Butler. Smith says the bucket list is about creating positive memories with a dog that suffered a difficult life.

“We’re going into comfort care measures for him, we’re going to make sure that we’re keeping him as comfortable as possible until symptoms prove to be unmanageable for us anymore,” Smith said. “We’re just going to have as much fun as we possibly can.”

Smith asks anyone who wants to help to instead make a donation to the New Hanover or Pender County Animal Shelters in Petey’s name.