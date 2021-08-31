Counting Crows Butter Miracle Tour lands in Wilmington September 29

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Counting Crows front man Adam Duritz says he is “excited to bring our new music suite to the Live Oak Bank Pavilion” this month.

The seminal rock band is roaring back from the pandemic with the Butter Miracle Tour.

Duritz says the new music came to him while riding out the pandemic in England and that one song just led to another.

“I was on this farm. I had a lot of time and just started playing the piano,” Duritz says, “and the words just came to me for this suite”

Time on the farm also led him to cut his famous dread locks off. “I was just in the bathroom after a long flight and did it,” he says, “it scared my girlfriend when she woke up.”

He also shared cooking demonstrations during the pandemic that became viral sensations.

“I told my girlfriend I am afraid I’m going to wake up a year and a half from now and I will have done nothing,” Duritz says, “I think I’m gonna go learn to cook.”

Duritz says the cooking has nothing to do with the name of the new tour, but he is excited to share both.

The band will take the stage at 7pm on September 29 at the Live Oak Bank Pavilion. Tickets are available by clicking here.