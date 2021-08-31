New Hanover Co. mask rule approved after heated public meeting

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Health and Human Services Board voted unanimously to approve a health rule requiring face-coverings in all indoor public buildings after a heated public meeting on Tuesday morning.

The health rule replaces the Public Health Order of Abatement that was implemented Friday, August 20, and continues the same mandate. The county-wide rule applies to anyone 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status.

The board heard comments from several members of the community during the meeting. A majority of speakers were opposed to the mask mandate but some did speak in support of it.

Many of those who spoke in opposition of the rule claimed it was an infringement on their rights to choose to wear the mask. Public Health Director David Howard said their voices were heard during the meeting and their objections are understood.

“We are not in the business of infringing on anyone’s personal choice or right,” Howard said. “The rule in public health is particular to public health. That’s the only reason this is given to a board, the authority and the duty to use rules to protect public health.”

