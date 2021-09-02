School board gets schooled on parliamentary procedure

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Board of Education has come under scrutiny after several recent meetings erupted into chaos, and the board is hoping to put an end to that.

On Thursday, the board met to work on rules maintaining order. The board follows Robert’s Rules of Order, which is the most widely used manual of parliamentary procedure in the US.

During the educational session, board members learned how to properly address Chair Stefanie Adams, and were told not to publicly disparage one another.

Board member Stephanie Walker says she’s hopeful the lessons learned will prevent future meetings from getting out of hand.

“I feel like when we follow our policy and our Robert’s Rules there will be more order and decorum, and we will cut down on a lot of the discussion that happen,” Walker said. “And I think this is a very positive thing for us as a board to do, especially in light of all the discussions we’ve been having at the meetings.”

The instructor recommended the board start utilizing a script at future meetings.

Board chair Stefanie Adams refused to comment. On Friday morning, the board will hold a joint meeting with county commissioners to discuss safety following Monday’s shooting at New Hanover High.