Convicted murderer James Bradley loses appeal on latest conviction

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man called a “serial killer” by the district attorney appealed his latest murder conviction and lost.

James Bradley is serving a life sentence for the murder of Elisha Tucker. Her body was found while investigators search for Shannon Rippy Van Newkirk, another woman Bradley was convicted of killing, but whose body has never been found.

Bradley appealed, claiming information about Van Newkirk’s disappearance should not have been allowed and that errors were made during closing arguments. He also claimed there was insufficient evidence for a first-degree murder charge.

The Appeals Court ruled the Bradley had received a “fair trial, free from prejudicial error.”

Bradley had two murder trials within two years along with his 1988 murder conviction of his eight-year-old stepdaughter Ivy Gibson.