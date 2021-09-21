FEMA to send ambulances, personnel to North Carolina to help with COVID-19 response

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD/ABC News) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency is preparing to send 50 ambulances and 100 personnel to North Carolina to help with the COVID-19 response.

The FEMA support information was detailed in a federal planning document obtained by ABC News.

Ambulances were provided to the state of Mississippi last month and Louisiana earlier this month.

FEMA is also currently assisting North Carolina with clinical personnel for vaccine support.

The federal document doesn’t detail exactly which jurisdictions to which the ambulances will be deployed.

The timeline is also currently to be determined.