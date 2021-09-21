Novant Health suspends hundreds of employees over COVID-19 vaccine mandate

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health released an update on Tuesday on its mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program for employees.

As of Sept. 21, 98.6% of more than 35,000 team members are compliant with Novant Health’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program.

Employees are considered compliant if they have received the following: the single dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, a first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or a medical or religious exemption.

Staff who have started a two-dose vaccine series will now have until October 15 to get their second dose and remain in compliance.

New Hanover Regional Medical Center has yet to release its vaccination rate among staff and how many were approved for an exemption.

Novant Health team members who have been granted a medical or religious exemption are required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, wear N95 respirators masks or other appropriate PPE, and eye-wear protection while working on Novant Health premises.

Beginning this week, Novant says approximately 375 team members have been confirmed to be non-compliant and are not able to report to work.

- Advertisement -

“They will have an opportunity to comply over a five day, unpaid suspension period,’ a release stated. “If a team member remains non-compliant after this suspension period, he or she will have their employment with Novant Health terminated.