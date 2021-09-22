Multi-use residential development proposed near Battleship

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A developer is looking to build on the western side of the Cape Fear River directly across from Marina Grill.

According to a public meeting notice, KFJ Development Group is requesting the 8.34 acres property at 1100 Point Harbor Road be rezoned from industrial to accommodate high-density mixed-use residential.

- Advertisement -

The development is referred to as the Villages at Battleship Point.

Kirk Pugh with Keller Williams Realty said they are not currently taking questions from the media on the proposed development, but will answer all questions at the public meeting scheduled for Thursday, September 29 at 1001 Military Cutoff Road, Suite 100 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.