YWCA Lower Cape Fear to host curbside voter registration event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — YWCA Lower Cape Fear will host a curbside voter registration event next week.

The event will be held at their Main Campus, 2815, S. College Road on Tuesday, September 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is a part of National Voter Registration Day 2021.

YWCA Lower Cape Fear has partnered with the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear to focus on registering Americans to exercise their right to vote.

“Our message is to educate and empower people to engage civically, because when we all vote we can enact the changes and policies that benefit us as a whole!” says Velva Jenkins, CEO, YWCA Lower Cape Fear.

The community will be able to drive through YWCA’s parking lot to register to vote from their vehicles and ask questions regarding the voting process.