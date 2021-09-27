Swing for the Stars and help local Make-A-Wish foundation

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Right now, in eastern North Carolina, nearly 500 children are waiting for their wishes to come true – including 26 from New Hanover and Pender counties. On the weekend of October 1-3, Porter’s Neck Country Club will host the inaugural Swing for the Stars Tennis Tournament.

Starting Friday at 1pm, there will be men’s and women’s 6.0, 7.0, 8.0 and Open Divisions, plus Mixed Doubles 7.0 and Open.

The event benefits Make-A-Wish Eastern North Carolina.

Alexis Wall of the Advisory Council says “This inaugural tournament was founded as a way for us to resume in-person fundraising events for Make A Wish Eastern North Carolina. Apart from the amazing tennis, we have a Wishing Well Auction with some fantastic items donated by local business and tennis teams. We’ll have a DJ on both Friday and Saturday, as well as other games being played just for fun – like pickleball, cornhole, and bocce ball. The whole weekend is set to be a great time for tennis players, spectators, and just anyone who likes to have a good time and raise money!”

