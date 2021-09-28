Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road.
Troopers say Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the hit and run that killed Ammad Brown. The incident happened at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday.
Marshall has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in death. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $30,000 secured bond.
“Although an arrest of the driver has been made, this investigation will continue and additional charges are likely,” troopers wrote in a release. “We continue to ask the public for any information related to this collision including anyone who had contact with Adam Marshall on Saturday night (9/18) specifically in the Carolina Beach area. Again, the vehicle operated by Mr. Marshall involved in this crash is a 2014 Black Honda Civic LX 4-door. The vehicle has been located.”