Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road.

Troopers say Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the hit and run that killed Ammad Brown. The incident happened at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday.

Marshall has been charged with felony hit and run resulting in death. He is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility under a $30,000 secured bond.