Law enforcement, community remembers long-time NHSO captain

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and community members are gathering to celebrate the life of a New Hanover County sheriff’s captain who recently died from COVID-19.

The funeral service for Captain David MacAlpine, 53, is happening today at the Wilson Center in downtown Wilmington.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, he contracted COVID-19 while working a checkpoint on the North and South Carolina border .

After 30 years of service as a division commander, MacAlpine died on his birthday, September 17, at New Hanover Regional Medical Center from complications due to the virus.

His funeral service with full honors will start at noon at the Wilson Center.

Wilmington police says they will be responding to county calls and throughout New Hanover County schools to allow those with the sheriff’s office to be at the funeral.

