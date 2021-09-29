Governor offers $5,000 reward for Bladen County man missing since March

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced that the State is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in the case of a Bladen County man missing since March.

Brandon Carl Wayne McDonald, 35, was reported missing by his father on March 25.

McDonald’s 2003 Ford F-150 was found wrecked and abandoned at Burbank and Natal Streets in Fayetteville. McDonald’s mobile phone showed the last known location to be in the Laurinburg area of Scotland County.

The reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for McDonald’s disappearance.

Shortly after McDonald’s disappearance, the family also offered a $10,000 reward.

Anyone having information concerning this case should contact the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500