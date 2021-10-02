Dozens of local kids participate in a tennis clinic held by former UTSA President Katrina Adams

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Today, local kids ages 7 to 18 got a lesson on the tennis courts from a former professional tennis player and tennis executive, at the One Love Tennis historic home court.

Katrina Adams is a former professional tennis player with an accomplished career on the Women’s Tennis Association tour, winning 20 career doubles titles. Adams was the first black and the youngest person ever to serve as president, chairman, and CEO of the United States Tennis Association.

Local kids who attended Adams’ clinic were thankful for a chance to learn from her.

“I’m learning how to play tennis, but it means that it will help me play better tennis,” said Eli Bey, participant.

“It makes me really excited that somebody as popular as her is going to be watching us play,” said Gabriel Baldwin, participant.

Katrina Adams said she was glad to hold the clinic in Wilmington, partnering with one love tennis.

“There’s history here at this court, there’s history here at this house. Anytime I get on the court with kids, it’s a thrill. I mean I was once their size, their age, learning tennis, and I know where tennis got me in my life and the opportunities it provides, and that’s why I’m here at One Love, as Lenny Simpson has started this foundation, this program, and he’s really trying to give back,” said Katrina Adams.

After the tennis clinics, Adams held a book signing for her book “Own The Arena”, where she focuses on the positive impact tennis had on her life as a child and an adult.

“As I came up with the sport of tennis, I was often the only kid of color, that was in the tournaments, and I think everyone has been an ‘only one’ at some point in their life in a different arena of whatever that is. So the book really talks about my experiences through the sport of tennis, and how it propelled me and prepared me to be the leader that I’ve became,” said Adams.

Dozens of kids were in attendance at Katrina Adams’ tennis clinic, with some from a far as Anson County, who traveled to participate.