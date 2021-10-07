Bond raised to $1.2 million for suspect in fatal Whiteville crash

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The bond has been raised for man charged in a deadly crash in Whiteville.

Jacob Taylor Sax, of Mebane, is now being held in the Columbus County jail under a $1.2 million bond. He is charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and two counts of felony hit and run causing serious injury/death.

The Whiteville Police Department says the crash happened at the intersection of J. K. Powell Blvd. and Washington St. on Monday.

Kenneth Goben and Javier Pena died and two others were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.