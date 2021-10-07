Wilmington City grant to help tiny home non-profit end homelessness

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to the City of Wilmington, one group is one step closer to ending homelessness in the Cape Fear.
Eden Village is a tiny home village for the homeless, and was just awarded a $250,000 grant from the city.
Eden Village’s founder, Tom Dalton said they’ll use the grant to help fund part of their $4.3 million project, installing water, sewer, and electrical infrastructure. They’re holding a ground breaking Saturday for their future community center.
Dalton said the grant will help build the literal foundations of each tiny house.
“The foundation of the entire community. It’s the first step for building really a secure community for these folks,” said Dalton.
The ground breaking is Saturday at 11:30 at the Eden Village construction site in Wilmington.