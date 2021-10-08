Brunswick County brewery breaks ground

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — A Leland Brewery has finally broken ground after a two year delay.

Co-owners Will Cameron and Jud Watkins said work should be complete before Labor Day of next year.

- Advertisement -

The two began work after noticing customers in New Hanover County saying they were driving from Brunswick for a craft brew. Watkins and Cameron hope after months of shutdowns, the new location will fill a need for the community.

“We wanted to make something that was specific to Brunswick County,” said Cameron. “That had the heart of Brunswick County. So through all of our planning although we do want to take a lot of what’s made it successful… we also know Brunswick County well, and we want to make it specific to Brunswick county so that they feel like that’s their bar.”

Watkins said they has to hold off for months to break ground because of the pandemic.