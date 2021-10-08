Video surfaces of NC Lt. Gov Mark Robinson making homophobic comments

NORTH CAROLINA (WTVD) — Controversy is swirling around North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson.

It’s focused on what he said during an event in June. The video emerged this week.

“There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth,” he is heard saying in the video. “Yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you.”

A group called “Right Wing Watch” posted the clip to social media Wednesday.

Robinson also criticized Critical Race Theory during his June speech at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove. He went on to say education is not a political issue, but rather a spiritual one.

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office on Friday sent the following statement to ABC11 about the video: “North Carolina is a welcoming state where we value public education and the diversity of our people. It’s abhorrent to hear anyone, and especially an elected official, use hateful rhetoric that hurts people and our state’s reputation.”

