BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Detectives with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Unit have arrested a Supply man on multiple counts of sexual offenses against a child.

Billy Joe Gore, 54, is charged with eight counts of statutory rape of a child, first degree rape of a child, statutory sex offense with a child, among other sexually related charges.

He is being held in the Brunswick County Detention Facility under a $1 million bond.