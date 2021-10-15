Republican Liberty Caucus member sues NHSO, School Board over mask mandate

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — One local mask controversy could be heading to court. New Hanover County Republican Liberty Caucus member David Perry filed a lawsuit Friday against the New Hanover County Board of Education and New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit is in response to a board of education meeting held October 5. Sheriff’s deputies blocked unmasked attendees from entering the building and removed those who refused to wear a mask within the meeting in response to New Hanover County’s mask mandate.

Perry said he felt attendees’ open meeting and first amendment rights were violated.

“We just think it’s a travesty that they wouldn’t let in people whose only crime was they didn’t want to wear a mask be able to participate fully in the meeting there,” said Perry. “Sheriffs dragging people out and locking the doors. We don’t think that’s American.”

We reached out to New Hanover County Schools and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office for comment, and are still waiting for their responses.