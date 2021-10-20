Former Sunset Beach Councilwoman on dramatic resignation

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — In Brunswick County, a former Sunset Beach Councilwoman is speaking out after her dramatic and public resignation Tuesday.

Former Councilwoman Jan Harris announced her resignation Tuesday 10 minutes into a public council meeting. In her resignation, she criticized other council members for “a lack of transparency, skewed ethics, lack of respect, and raw arrogance.”

Wednesday, Harris clarified her comments in an interview. She said she felt many decisions, including the Sunset Beach dredging project, were made outside of open meetings and could put the onus on taxpayers.

She also said she felt disrespected at every turn while serving as councilwoman.

“I was not doing anything for the taxpayers, and yes I did the right thing for myself,” she told WWAY. “I hope so. I hope so, but I will say this. If the present incumbents are reelected Sunset Beach is in trouble.”

Harris hoped to find other ways to preserve Sunset Beach’s natural beauty. As a two-time Pelican Award winner, Harris wants to focus her efforts on protecting local wildlife and ecosystems.