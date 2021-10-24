Woman killed in Wilmington crash, man charged with DWI, murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One woman is dead and a man is in jail after a car crash in Wilmington on Saturday.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to the 1700 Block of Independence Blvd. for a three-car collision.

WPD says Karen Cramer, 74, was leaving the mall, turning left onto Independence. Tyler Owen Smith, 30, ran a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of Cramer’s car.

Cramer was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving efforts were performed. Her passenger was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

Smith was given field sobriety tests at the scene and was arrested after signs of impairment were detected. He was placed in the New Hanover County Jail under an $800,000 secured bond, and faces the following charges:

2nd Degree Murder

Aggravated Felony Death by Motor Vehicle

Habitual DWI

DWLR (Driving While License Revoked)

Impaired Revocation

Red Light Violation

The driver of the third vehicle was not seriously hurt.