Man charged with murder in Columbus County shooting

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A month after one man was shot and another injured in a shooting near Chadbourn, a suspect is now behind bars.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officers arrested Tyquise “BoBo” Baker during a search of a home on Baldwin Street in Chadbourn.

Baker is charged with the murder of Julius Miller, 21.

On September 14, Miller was shot and killed at a home on Dessie Road. Teonacah Evans was also shot and injured. The investigation led to details of a suspect, who was also injured during the same incident.

Baker is charged with First Degree Murder, Attempted First Degree Murder, and Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

If you have information in this case, contact Lt. Barber at (910) 642-6551.