One killed, two others hurt in late night Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Chadbourn.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Dessie Road in reference to shots fired around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CCSO says one person was found dead and two others injured. The two hurt were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identity of the person killed.

If you have information about this incident, contact Columbus County Sheriff Office at (910) 640-6629.