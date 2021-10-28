Pender sheriff’s office reports uptick in school threats over recent weeks

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Pender County teen was recently charged for reportedly making online threats to a school. The sheriff’s office says it has seen a rise in the number of school threats made over recent weeks and emphasizes the consequences of doing so.

On Monday evening, the Pender County Sheriff’s Office began receiving notifications of a school threat directed at Heidi Trask High School. PCSO says deputies worked through the night and conducted a search warrant at a home in Rocky Point. They ultimately determined there was no credible threat of violence at the high school. Following the investigation, a 14 year old was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

PCSO says the district has seen an increase of these types of threats in recent weeks.

“We would like to remind students and parents to ‘Report, Don’t Repost’ when learning of these threats,” PCSO wrote in a release. “Anyone who screenshots and then re-shares a post referencing school violence is technically in violation of the statute that this juvenile has been charged with. The Pender County Sheriff’s Office works closely with Pender County Schools to investigate threats made against our campuses and student bodies. All-Call Messages were sent out to parents of Heidi Trask students Monday evening and again Tuesday morning by Heidi Trask Administrators.”

Students and parents can submit a tip through the “Say Something” app or anonymous reporting access. These services can be accessed from any Pender County School’s homepage.