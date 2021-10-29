District: Man went into bathroom at NC school, startled students

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an unauthorized man got onto the Durham School of the Arts campus and went into a bathroom on Thursday.

Durham Public Schools said the man startled some students and violated their privacy.

“We are talking to the students and their families now,” principal Dr. Jackie Tobias said in an email to parents.

She said the school has security camera footage showing the man coming onto campus. They are working with the sheriff’s office to identify him.

Durham Public Schools officials said the Durham School of the Arts has law enforcement officers on site who patrol the school facilities throughout the day.

