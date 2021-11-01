Thousands head to Bladenboro for 14th annual Beastfest

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A fall tradition returned to a Bladen County town that fit perfectly with Halloween weekend. Thousands gathered in Bladenboro for its 14th annual Beastfest.

The two-day event pays tribute to the legend of the beast of Bladenboro that began in the 1950s. The frightening tale has been the subject of documentaries and campfire stories, and now the town uses it to put a positive spin on a decades-old mystery.

- Advertisement -

Last year’s festival was canceled due to the pandemic, but organizers say this year’s event came back bigger and better than ever. On top of music and food, there was a car show, talent show and even rides for the kids.