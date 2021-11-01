Two Columbus County men killed in weekend shooting, police say

GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) — Two men from Columbus County have been identified as the victims in a fatal shooting in Greensboro over the weekend, according to police.

Police identified 19-year-old Delorion Deshawn Smith from Whiteville and 20-year-old Kwashawn Jaleek Tyson from Chadbourn as the two victims in this case.

- Advertisement -

“The North Carolina A&T community is deeply saddened over both deaths,” a spokesperson with NC A&T State University wrote in an email Sunday. “North Carolina A&T State University regrets to share that an A&T student died early Saturday morning in an incident in West Greensboro along with a former student who was recently enrolled at A&T.”

According to the university spokesperson, Tyson was a current student at NC A&T.

Police said they got the call just after 3 a.m. Saturday and responded to the intersection of Brice Street and Warren Street. When officers got to the scene, they found two people hurt.

Investigators said Smith and Tyson were taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries, where they later died.

A third victim with a non-life threatening injury was taken by private vehicle to a local hospital, according to police.

Read more here.