Troopers: Two dead, several other hurt in crash involving church van

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Supply man has been charged following a deadly accident involving a church van, troopers say.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Little Macedonia Road and NC 211 near Supply.

Troopers say Antwomar Stevenson, 32, was driving Chevrolet truck when he pulled into an intersection and struck a church van in the rear, causing it to roll over several times.

Two people riding in the van were killed — Kimber Smitherman, 69, of Dobson, NC and John Natzle, 66, of Westfield, NC.

The driver of the van was airlifted to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three others in the van were taken to the Novant/New Hanover Regional Medical Center by ambulance, non-life threatening injuries

Stevenson was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and failure to yield causing serious injury.

The church van was from Freedom & Liberty Worship Center out of Pilot Mountain, NC.