NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been nearly a week since election night, and New Hanover County is one step closer to results being made official.

On Monday, the New Hanover County Board of Elections reviewed ballots for approval or denial.

The board approved 134 provisional ballots and denied 332 for discrepancies.

83 absentee ballots were approved, 18 were denied.

15 ballots that were not accepted by ballot machines will be duplicated and re-submitted.