New students at Robeson Community College may be eligible for free tuition

LUMBERTON, NC (WWAY) — The eligibility criteria for the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment grant has been expanded, which will allow more recent high school graduates the opportunity to possibly earn an associate’s degree from Robeson Community College at no cost, tuition-free.

“Earlier this year the North Carolina Community College System received $25M through the Governor’s Pandemic Relief Office to award to eligible high school graduates of the Class of 2021. With statewide marketing activities from the System Office and your local efforts, we have awarded funds to approximately 11,000 students,” said Thomas Stith III, President of the North Carolina Community College System in an email to the 58 community college presidents.

Stith continued in his email stating, “…about $10M remains to be awarded. To enable us to expend the remaining funds, we have been given approval to broadened eligibility criteria to include new Spring 2022 students from the high school graduating classes of both 2020 and 2021.”

“This is welcomed news for Robeson Community College and our students,” said RCC President Melissa Singler. “I hope those who are eligible to receive this grant will take full advantage of this opportunity. The grant covers tuition and fees toward a degree or to towards attain transfer credit.”

Singler adds, “Once you have your degree, no one can ever take it away. So, this is the perfect opportunity for the members of class of 2020 and 2021, that are eligible, to learn a trade, gain skills for the workforce, and earn a degree at no cost. If you don’t know what you want to do, what better time than now to explore different career options and discover your passion, at no cost but of your time.”

Full-time eligible students are guaranteed to receive $700 to $2,800 per academic year, for a total of two years. Less than full-time students may receive a partial award.

Eligibility Requirements:

Graduate from a North Carolina high school in 2020 or 2021

Be a North Carolina resident for tuition purposes

Be a first-time college student [Career & College Promise (CCP) and Early/Middle College High School students are eligible]

Enroll in a curriculum program during the Spring 2022 academic year

Enroll in at least 6 credit hours per semester

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for 2021-2022.

Have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) from $0 – $15,000 (“EFC” is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination)

Renew the FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic years and meet the Satisfactory Academic Progress Requirements of the college

For more information on the North Carolina Longleaf Commitment Grant, contact the RCC Financial Aid Office at finaid@robeson.edu, 910-272-3352, or visit www.robeson.edu/fa to schedule an appointment.