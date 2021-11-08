Overwash from coastal storm cuts off Outer Banks highway for drivers

OUTER BANKS, NC (WWAY) — NC 12 remains closed between Marc Basnight Bridge and Rodanthe, as a coastal storm continues to make travel unsafe on the highway’s section in the northern part of the Outer Banks.

Ocean overwash destroyed some dunes protecting N.C. 12, and forced the road’s closure Sunday.

- Advertisement -

N.C. Department of Transportation crews will continue Monday to push sand off areas of N.C. 12 where they are able to safely do so. However, the overwash that blew out the dunes at Mirlo and Pea Island continues to inundate N.C. 12 this morning. N.C. 12 could remain closed through Tuesday as crews must clear the highway of sand and rebuild the washed-out dunes that protect it.

NC 12 still closed this AM from Basnight Bridge to Rodanthe. Travel remains unsafe. It could be Tuesday before we can reopen. NCDOT crews need time safely fix dunes that protect #nc12. Avoid travel on this part of NC 12. For conditions, visit here or https://t.co/QO3Vrvj1kk. pic.twitter.com/wkQ8UYNeAG — NCDOT NC12 (@NCDOT_NC12) November 8, 2021

People should avoid travel on this section of N.C. 12, as people should never drive through flooded roads. Also, don’t ever remove barricades as they are there to protect you.

The storm that started Saturday continues to bring heavy winds to coastal North Carolina. The storm is expected exit the coast later today.