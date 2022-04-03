2022 Azalea Ambassadors announced at tea hosted by the Cape Fear Garden Club

Azalea Ambassadors March 3, 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The Cape Fear Garden Club held a “red carpet” event at the New Hanover County Arboretum officially introducing the 17 new Azalea Ambassadors.

The Azalea Ambassadors are the new signature greeters and representatives for the annual Azalea Garden Tour presented by the Cape Fear Garden Club during Azalea Festival Week.

The ambassadors are local teens with a desire to support and stimulate an interest in gardening, conservation, and community beautification.

“They are local high school students. This is our first year to have a young man to be an ambassador, and we’re really excited about Jonathan being with us, and they will be in the garden’s helping people with –maybe educational questions about the particular gardens that they’re in,” said Linda Snider, Cape Fear Garden Club president.

The Azalea Garden Tour has returned approximately $1.3 million New Hanover County since 2003, this year’s garden tour is a comeback after a two year break due to the pandemic, and will kick off on Friday.