2022 Fourth of July festival car show benefits local charities

The Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club is calling for classic car enthusiasts to register

The Rockin’ & Rollin’ to the Red, White & Blue Car Show (Photo: Trisha Howarth/NC 4th of July Festival) The Rockin’ & Rollin’ to the Red, White & Blue Car Show (Photo: Trisha Howarth/NC 4th of July Festival)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) – The Cape Fear Cruisers Car Club will host a car show during the N.C. Fourth of July Festival this year.

The Rockin’ & Rollin’ to the Red, White & Blue Car Show will be at Bill Smith Park, 4446 Fish Factory Road SE, Southport, N.C. on July 2nd.

“The Cape Fear Cruisers Shine & Show Classic Car Show has been a staple on the Fourth of July Festival calendar for many years,” said Peggy Lilly of the Cape Fear Cruisers. “We are excited to expand the shine and show into a full car show with food vendors and live music at Bill Smith Park.”

Cape Fear Cruisers anticipate an estimated 200 vintage and special late model automobiles to be on display during the car show.

Food vendors will be onsite from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Car show enthusiasts will enjoy live music by the Back Porch Rockers.

Over 65 trophies will be awarded plus a trophy for the most patriotically decorated vehicle.

Cars and trucks of all years, makes and models are encouraged to participate.

Registration is required for all show vehicles. Public viewing is free and there is plenty of parking.

The preregistration deadline is June 25.

Learn more and download the registration form by clicking on this link.