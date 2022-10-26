2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach
Annual fundraiser to benefit family of Rowan Stark, who has a rare form of cancer.
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators.
The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach.
After a choreographed performance, costumed witches will visit several drinking establishments on Pleasure Island, all to help raise money for the family of Rowan Stark of Wilmington.
Rowan is battling Burkitt Leukemia, a rare and aggressive cancer.
The event is organized by the Beaches & Boots group, but you don’t have to be a member to join in the fun.
Just wear a costume, bring a decorated broom and let your inner witch-flag fly!
For more information on how to attend, or donate, visit here.