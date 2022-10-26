2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach

Annual fundraiser to benefit family of Rowan Stark, who has a rare form of cancer.

Rowan in wheelbarrow

Rowan Halloween crafts

Rowan Stark at beach

Rowan stark near hospital bed

Rowan Stark near gnome



Rowan Stark pre-treatment

Rowan Stark Halloween hospital

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators.

The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach.

After a choreographed performance, costumed witches will visit several drinking establishments on Pleasure Island, all to help raise money for the family of Rowan Stark of Wilmington.

Rowan is battling Burkitt Leukemia, a rare and aggressive cancer.

The event is organized by the Beaches & Boots group, but you don’t have to be a member to join in the fun.

Just wear a costume, bring a decorated broom and let your inner witch-flag fly!

For more information on how to attend, or donate, visit here.