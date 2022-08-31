$206 million in grants helping to expand internet access across the state, Cape Fear

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 counties across North Carolina are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $206 million of Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants.

This is the state’s largest round of GREAT grant awards to date.

“High-speed internet access is critical for people to work, learn, access telehealth and connect with one another,” Governor Cooper said. “Thanks to this significant GREAT grant award funding, many more North Carolina families and small business owners will have the tools they need to succeed in today’s digital world.”

Three counties in the Cape Fear are receiving grants, including Bladen, Columbus and Pender County (ATMC Focus Broadband).

“We are excited to be awarding this unprecedented amount of funding to bring high-speed internet access to such a large number of residents and businesses across the state,” NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver said. “These funds will go a long way in closing the digital divide by bringing equitable access to both rural and urban communities.”

Additional grants are expected to be announced this fall, according to the Governor’s Office.