20th annual Martin Luther King Celebration reignites the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With one week until Martin Luther King Jr. Day, will any local events happen this year?

According to celebration organizers, most of them are.

Over the next week the Martin Luther King Celebration will host seven events:

A meet and greet at the Genesis Block from 6 to 8 pm Monday.

The annual MLK banquet at the Hotel Ballast from 6 to 8 pm Friday.

An NAACP breakfast at CFCC Union Station from 9 to 11 am Saturday.

A family fun day at the MLK Community Center from 11 am to 2 pm.

A drumline performance at Kenan Auditorium from 3 to 5 pm.

An Ecumenical service over zoom from 4 to 7 pm Sunday.

The MLK Day Parade in downtown Wilmington starting 11 am, January 17.

This year is the MLK Celebration’s 20th anniversary.

Participant, Reverend Kojo Nantambu says this year’s theme is ‘Healing the Dream’, reigniting Dr. King’s vision.

“All of us,” Nantambu said, “no matter where you come from or when you got there, deserve the right to have a peaceful, economical place to stay and be safe, and be able to raise your children in a country where they can be whatever they want to be.”