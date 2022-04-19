22-year-old killed on the job at NC food plant

A 22-year-old woman was killed on the job inside a Johnston County food plant. (Photo: Pixabay)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) — A 22-year-old woman was killed on the job inside a Johnston County food plant Saturday.

Johnston County EMS arrived at Automatic Rolls of North Carolina (Northeast Foods) at 68 Harvest Mill Lane in Clayton around 3:45 p.m. First responders found the young woman and tried to save her, but they were unsuccessful.

Town of Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton later identified her as Bibiana Arellano Delabra of Middlesex.

She was working on a large industrial mixing machine when something went wrong and crushed her. Investigators from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) are investigating the incident.

