$23 million in grants awarded to state, local transportation safety initiatives

$23 million in grants is being awarded (Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)

(WWAY) — The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program is awarding more than $23 million in community-based grants to state and local transportation safety initiatives.

“Everyone has a right to travel safely on North Carolina’s roads,” said Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, part of the N.C. Department of Transportation. “These grants will help communities throughout the state ensure safe transportation for all of our citizens.”

Most of the 108 grants will fund initiatives that address impaired driving, bicycle and pedestrian safety, and traffic safety improvements. Of the 108 grants, 20 grants will be awarded for new initiatives. They will go to police departments, sheriff’s offices, nonprofit organizations and research centers.

Numerous grants have been awarded for areas around the Cape Fear.

For the full list, click HERE.