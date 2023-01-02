3 dead and 2 hurt after a scaffolding collapse in Charlotte

Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte (Photo: WSOC / CNN)

(CNN) — Three people were killed, and two others injured after a scaffolding collapse at a construction site in Charlotte, North Carolina, Monday, according to tweets from Charlotte Fire Rescue.

“Currently Charlotte Fire is securing the area,” in the 700 block of East Morehead Street said the agency. “A family reunification area has been established,” said the tweet.

The two injured people were transported to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center “with minor injuries,” a spokesperson for Mecklenburg County Emergency Medical Services Agency said.

It’s unclear what led to the accident at this time.